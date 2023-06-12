WINCHESTER — Families Reaching Out Group (FROG), a Winchester-based nonprofit that helps foster children and the adults who take them in, will host its third annual cornhole tournament to raise money for the organization.
The tournament will be held at Richard’s Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road near Middletown, with check-in starting at 10 a.m. and games beginning at 11 a.m.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site, and music will be provided by Bryan Stutzman and Paul Moschetto.
Registration costs $50 per two-person team and is now open at frog-kids.org. Payment may be submitted online or, once registration is complete, by mailing a check to FROG, 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester, Va. 22601.
