On July 5, 2021, Stanley and Tuesday Wolfrey, of Winchester, lost their grandchild to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
“He was 3 months old,” said Tuesday Wolfrey. “They say 3 months is the most common but it can happen anytime up to a year.”
The family had an autopsy done, and clinically, she said, “There’s no rhyme or reason to what happened.”
Twelve hours earlier, she was told, their grandson had been fine.
About 3,400 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“A thorough investigation is necessary to learn what caused these deaths,” the website says. “Sudden unexpected infant deaths include sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment, and other deaths from unknown causes.”
Now the Wolfreys are raising money for awareness, research and a memorial fund for the babies who died from SIDS.
The Compete to Defeat Cornhole Tournament will be held at Middletown Community Park from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and support the American SIDS Institute in Naples, Florida.
The two tournaments are organized by Paul Frame, who runs the Front Rawl Baggers cornhole club.
“It’s something that’s near and dear to me and my family,” said Stan Wolfrey.
“I’ve been looking to do something to research the SIDS foundation,” he said.
“What can I do? How can I bring people together to not only have a good day, [but] raise awareness, raise money, have a good time?” he remembered thinking.
“I like cornhole, but thought we could talk with a few people and see if I could pull together a tournament.”
Sunday’s benefit will include two tournaments. The first is a blind draw with a $10 entry fee per person.
The second has a $30 team fee.
Players who bring a partner must play in the blind draw too.
There’s a 50-50 payout to the top three teams in both tournaments.
Visitors and players can enjoy food truck vendors, music by DJ Cam, raffles and prizes for first, second and third place winners.
The event will include a sale of T-shirts and bracelets, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department will set up booths with kids activities.
A portion of the money that’s raised will go to funeral costs for people who lose a child to SIDS.
“It’s not just about the cornhole,” said Stan Wolfrey.
“Cornhole, it’s a family,” he said. “It’s going to be a day of pretty much remembrance and how we can all come together as a group and figure this thing out.”
For more information on the tournaments, call Stan Wolfrey at 540-877-5193.
