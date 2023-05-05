WINCHESTER — While the world prepared to focus on the crowning of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday, on this side of the pond, Coronation Day came a day earlier as Queen Shenandoah XCVI Isabella “Bella” Louise Astin was crowned in a formal ceremony at Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre.
Following trumpet fanfare, the posting of the colors by Randolph-Macon Academy cadets, and a procession of princesses and their escorts, maids, little maids and pages, the ceremony began.
Queen Bella’s parents took part throughout the ceremony. Christine Astin, the queen’s mother (an Academy Award-nominated producer) served as Minister of the Crown. Sean Astin, the queen’s father (an actor known for roles in "Rudy", "Stranger Things 2" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy) served as the queen’s escort and placed the crown on her head.
One of the queen’s first royal acts was “The Knighting” of Kenny Wallace, a retired NASCAR driver and this year’s Firefighter’s Marshal.
“I hereby bestow upon you the Order of the Blossoms,” pronounced Queen Bella. “I dub you once. I dub you twice. I dub you a true Knight Minister in the name of our Apple Blossom Kingdom. Rise, Sir Kenny.”
“That has never happened to me,” quipped Wallace after being knighted. “What a wonderful event. Anything that lasts 96 years is truly a success. All of you are wonderful and I thank you so much for having me.”
Queen Bella’s sisters, Ali and Elizabeth, who previously held the title, also took part in the ceremony during “The Homage of Subjects,” curtseying to the reigning queen. Other celebrity subjects who took their turns addressing the queen included Honorary Grand Marshals Nick and Kathy Nerangis, Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah, Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Natalie Woodward, Washington Redskins two-time Super Bowl champ Gary Clark, Miss America 1987 Kellye Cash and more.
Co-Sports Marshal Nazeeh Johnson also paid homage to the queen and was subsequently the recipient of an outburst of cheers from the audience. As a Millbrook High School standout athlete and member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII champions, Johnson is regarded as a Winchester hometown hero.
The ceremony was followed by The Royal Command Performance starring The Handley Singers. The group performed “Screen 2 Stage,” music that was adapted from movies to musicals.
