WINCHESTER — Good luck finding toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.
Shelves at many area stores have been stripped bare of basic necessities by shoppers panicked about the coronavirus.
Mary Lanzetta, who was shopping at the Target on Legge Boulevard on Saturday morning for Instacart, a same-day grocery delivery and pick-up service, noticed some items were in short supply or impossible to find.
“People are just going crazy getting a ridiculous amount of things that aren’t needed,” Lanzetta said. “They need to think of people who really do need it.”
She said she is concerned that senior citizens and those with weakened immune systems, who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, can’t get the items they need because others are hoarding supplies.
“I get it. People are panicking and scared,” Lanzetta said. “But we’ve been through worse. Hopefully everything will eventually go back to normal. We just have to wait it out.”
The nearby Walmart on South Pleasant Valley Road was out of toilet paper and paper towels on Saturday. That didn’t bother area resident Joanie Bailey.
“I’m a pack rat,” Bailey said. “I stock up anyhow, so it didn’t really affect me.”
Cheryl Costello was at Walmart on Saturday trying to find latex gloves for her husband, who sometimes delivers food for Door Dash, but she couldn’t find any. On Friday, she said she went to the local Costco, where she saw people getting more items than they probably needed.
“There was a long, long line, multiple lines, of people with tons of toilet paper,” Costello said. “And I’m trying to think, ‘How many toilet paper rolls does one person need?’”
Gina Layman said she was unable to find water and tissues at Costco on Saturday.
“This is like a regular run for me,” Layman said. “It’s not like I’m coming out in a hysterical way to stock up. It’s kind of crazy. I don’t think we should be that concerned, really. Not to the point of hoarding. It’s not like it’s the apocalypse. … I’ve wiped down my cart. I’ve got hand sanitizer. Washing your hands is what you need to do.”
Robin Hale was at Costco shopping for groceries and dog food and got most of what she needed.
“I am stocking up a little bit,” Hale said. “They are out of two-percent milk, so I’m going to suffer and get one percent. That impacted me.”
Managers at the local Target and Walmart stores referred questions about the coronavirus shopping frenzy to their respective corporate offices.
“To ensure as many guests as possible can find the items they need,” Target has placed limits on purchasing products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water and more, according to the company’s website.
Lanzetta said these items were being limited to “one-per customer” on Saturday.
Target’s website also asks its customers “to consider their immediate needs, understanding that many shoppers are hoping to stock up on the same items.” The website adds that Target is working to fulfill online orders but that it is facing delays due to high demand.
Nationwide, Target is asking its employees to stay home if they are sick and providing resources to make that possible. If an employee is placed under mandatory quarantine, Target will provide them with 14 days of pay.
Walmart said in a media release that its stores that are normally open 24 hours a day will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
“As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19,” the release states. “We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores. We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand. Online, we are taking a firm stance related to the potential for price gouging by third-party sellers. Violations of our seller pricing policy and seller prohibited items policy will not be tolerated and will be resolved quickly.”
Chris Brooks, manager at the Martin’s on South Pleasant Valley Road, said the store has experienced shortages of water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and frozen foods as a result of coronavirus fears.
“Hopefully the supply chain will catch up,” he said, noting that sales on Friday at the store were significantly higher than normal. He expected the uptick to continue through the weekend.
To combat the virus, Martin’s has sanitizer by the doors and at every register. Food sample giveaways have been discontinued, and cashiers have been asked to sanitize the conveyor belts at the cash registers as much as possible
“Bathrooms are reinspected and cleaned even harder,” Brooks said. “We have given directions to our associates [that] if anybody is sick, don’t come to work. We’ll figure it out.”
