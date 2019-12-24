The high school sports schedule from the Dec. 24, 2018 newspaper was accidentally printed in Tuesday's paper. Here is the correct schedule:
Friday, Dec. 27
Boys’ Basketball
Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 7:30
James Wood Holiday Tournament
Semifinals
James Wood vs. Washington (W.Va.), 7
Girls’ Basketball
Clarke County at Stonewall Jackson, 7:30
James Wood Holiday Tournament
Semifinals
James Wood vs. Heritage, 5
Ram Hardwood Classic
At Strasburg
Purple Bracket Semifinals
Sherando vs. Strasburg, 7:30
Wrestling
Millbrook at Battle at the Bridge (at Woodbridge), 10 a.m.
Sherando at Trojan War tournament (at Chambersburg, Pa.), 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Boys’ Basketball
James Wood Holiday Tournament
James Wood vs. TBA, TBA
Ram Hardwood Classic
At Strasburg
Purple Bracket Semifinals
Sherando vs. Orange County, 6
Girls’ Basketball
James Wood Holiday Tournament
James Wood vs. TBA, TBA
Wrestling
Millbrook at Battle at the Bridge (at Woodbridge), 9 a.m.
Millbrook at Woodgrove Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sherando at Trojan War tournament (at Chambersburg, Pa.), 10 a.m.
