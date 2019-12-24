The high school sports schedule from the Dec. 24, 2018 newspaper was accidentally printed in Tuesday's paper. Here is the correct schedule:

Friday, Dec. 27

Boys’ Basketball

Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 7:30

James Wood Holiday Tournament

Semifinals

James Wood vs. Washington (W.Va.), 7

Girls’ Basketball

Clarke County at Stonewall Jackson, 7:30

James Wood Holiday Tournament

Semifinals

James Wood vs. Heritage, 5

Ram Hardwood Classic

At Strasburg

Purple Bracket Semifinals

Sherando vs. Strasburg, 7:30

Wrestling

Millbrook at Battle at the Bridge (at Woodbridge), 10 a.m.

Sherando at Trojan War tournament (at Chambersburg, Pa.), 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Boys’ Basketball

James Wood Holiday Tournament

James Wood vs. TBA, TBA

Ram Hardwood Classic

At Strasburg

Purple Bracket Semifinals

Sherando vs. Orange County, 6

Girls’ Basketball

James Wood Holiday Tournament

James Wood vs. TBA, TBA

Wrestling

Millbrook at Battle at the Bridge (at Woodbridge), 9 a.m.

Millbrook at Woodgrove Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sherando at Trojan War tournament (at Chambersburg, Pa.), 10 a.m.

