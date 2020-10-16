Pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road off U.S. 50 West in Hayfield, will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 7 a.m. until sold out. To-go orders only. Face masks required. Breakfast includes Gore sausage & sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples and home fries. Adults pay $7 and children pay $4. (This notice has been corrected to show the breakfast is on Saturday, not Sunday.)
Walk for Christ
Weekday Religious Education will be holding its annual “Walk for Christ” fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Park, 1871 Jones Road. Arrive by 9:45 a.m. to register. If inclement weather, the walk will be held Oct. 24. Email frederickvawre@gmail.com or call 540-247-4628 for more information.
Free Bible classes
Frederick Weekday Religious Education (WRE) is accepting registration for free virtual Bible classes for any Frederick County fourth or fifth grade students. Classes will be held in the evenings. Email frederickvawre@gmail.com to register or for more information.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “What About This Anger?”
Polarization, frustration and desperation are becoming more visible in these uncertain times. What can we do about our own feelings of anger, and those we are witnessing in others as we navigate a way forward? As we engage with the UUCSV theme for this month of Loss, Grief and Forgiveness in worship services and covenant groups, where do our experiences of anger fit in?
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call/text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
Harvest Sunday
Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, 5852 Howellsville Road in Front Royal, will hold Harvest Sunday this Sunday. Guest speaker will be Mary L. Howard playing the accordion and vibrophone. She will be accompanied by her daughter Melody and her granddaughter.
Fish dinner
Hayfield Assembly of God will offer a fish dinner (pick up only) beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. The $10 dinner includes fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, green beans, corn bread and dessert. Call Estelle to pre-order meals at 540-858-2778.
♦
The Religious Events calendar runs each Friday for special services and events that are open to the public. Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.