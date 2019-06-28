An article on Page A6 Thursday about a court hearing for a man accused of shooting at police should have stated that defense attorney Howard Manheimer argued that Scott Bradley Garthwaite should be charged with attempted voluntary manslaughter.
— Contact Evan Goodenow at egoodenow@winchesterstar.com
