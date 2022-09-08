The Weekend Happenings list in Thursday's edition had an incorrect entry. Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown is not hosting hosting a Spirits Festival on Saturday. The event is being held at Belle Grove Plantation in King George.

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.