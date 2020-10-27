A story on Page A1 Monday about a mother who is suing Frederick County Public Schools for blocking her Facebook comments should have stated that the school division’s motion to dismiss is still pending now that the case has been transferred from one federal court to another. A hearing is set for Nov. 17 in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.