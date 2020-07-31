A story regarding the possible renaming of Jubal Early Drive on Page A1 Thursday incorrectly attributed a quote to City Council member Judy McKiernan. “What we’re trying to do here is reactive, and I don’t think it’s appropriate. I think we’re going down a road and we don’t know where it will stop,” was said by Councilor Bill Wiley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.