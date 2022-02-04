In the girls' high school basketball leaders on B2 in Thursday's edition, an incorrect photo was used for Handley's Jadyn Washington. The correct photo will run with the girls' basketball leaders in the Feb. 10 edition.
Correction
RNiedzwiecki
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest AP News
- Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
- A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on
- House to vote on bill to boost US computer chip production
- US strike framed to spare civilians after mounting criticism
- GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them
- Art Cooley, co-founder of Environmental Defense Fund, dies
- US says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
- DHS announces creation of new cybersecurity review board
- First Black congressman honored amid calls for justice
Local News
- Planned resort in Shenandoah County committed to economic growth, community
- Newly constructed portion of Aylor Road to open to traffic Monday afternoon
- Sinclair Health Clinic receives $12,000 grant
- City Council adjusts real estate tax relief program
- Clarke schools seek 10% pay raise for employees
- FCPS announces plans for 2022-23 kindergarten registration
- Site plan for proposed Berryville warehouses on hold
- Handley seeking higher reading, lower dropout levels
- Organizations sought to improve housing in Berryville
- Shentel Business rebrands as Glo Fiber Enterprise
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.