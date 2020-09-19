Correction
An article on Page A6 of Thursday’s edition about a site plan for a proposed Royal Farms convenience store in Winchester contained an inaccurate quote attribution. The statement, “I don’t know what could come up from public input and waiting another month,” should have been attributed to Winchester Planning Commission member Paul Richardson.
Log In
