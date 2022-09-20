An article on Page A4 of Tuesday's edition gave incorrect hours for this Saturday's Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House Car, Truck and Bike Show. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, 140 Independence Drive, east of Winchester.

