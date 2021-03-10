An article on Page A6 Tuesday regarding a sexual assault suspect should have stated that Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan was “not in a position to respond” on why the charge against the suspect was amended from sodomy to assault and battery, and she referred questions to the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The article said she didn’t know why the charge was amended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.