A story on Page A4 Wednesday about pickleball courts being planned Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park instead of a synthetic ice rink incorrectly stated that the nonprofit 2 For 2 Foundation is in a public-private partnership with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to raise funds for an indoor ice rink/aquatics facility. There is no partnership.

