An election voter guide published in Saturday’s edition omitted the following on a list of what’s on the ballot in Frederick County: 10th District House of Delegates seat (Carpers Valley, Shenandoah, Parkin’s Mill and Armel precincts) and at-large school board seat (all voters).
