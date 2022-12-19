An article on Page A4 Monday inaccurately stated that a daycare’s lease extension was denied by the Frederick County Board Supervisors. The request was not for a lease extension but for a new lease from another daycare looking to expand its business. The supervisors ultimately decided the vacant space would be best utilized by the county’s Office of Elections, which will be moving to a space, currently under renovation, that is connected to the former daycare space.
