City Council has approved a plan to build 34 two-story townhouses at the former site of WINC Radio at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.

A story on Page A1 Thursday about City Council approving a subdivision plan for a townhouse development on the former WINC property incorrectly stated the height of the townhouses. The townhouses will be two stories tall, not three.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.