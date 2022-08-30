A listing of farm markets in Friday's paper contained incorrect information for Cline's Farm in Clear Brook. The market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Beth Nowak from Freight Station Farmers Market is there on Wednesday and Saturday. The market's email is clinesfarmlp@gmail.com. The market is finishing up with peaches and currently has Gala, Honey Crisp and Golden Supreme apples, among other produce available.

