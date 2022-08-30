A listing of farm markets in Friday's paper contained incorrect information for Cline's Farm in Clear Brook. The market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Beth Nowak from Freight Station Farmers Market is there on Wednesday and Saturday. The market's email is clinesfarmlp@gmail.com. The market is finishing up with peaches and currently has Gala, Honey Crisp and Golden Supreme apples, among other produce available.
Local News
Monday, August 29, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Winchester Police Officer Mark Fisher rolled into the 300 block of North Kent Strest at 10:42 p.m. on June 30, 2020, and activated his body camera.
MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College is part of a Virginia Community College System (VCCS) effort to prepare the thousands of employees needed to shore up the state’s infrastructure, according to a new release from the college.
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing since February, were recently discovered in Clarke County.
Star staff report
-
- 1
Motorists on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County can begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Sunday, August 28, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe was recently honored with the prestigious Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award.
Friday, August 26, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing for six months, have been discovered in Clarke County.
Star staff report
Updated
- 31
Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins released the following statement Friday afternoon in response to recent allegations that he was involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
