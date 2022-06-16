A listing in the weekend happenings in Thursday's edition had the incorrect date for What's New Worship's Community fair. The event is set for noon to 6 p.m. June 26 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Winchester.
CBurton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest AP News
- New Mexico prosecutor says GOP county must certify vote
- Judge denies extension for Louisiana redistricting deadline
- Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says
- South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote
- Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retiring after 44 years
- Michigan initiatives miss deadline, will look to Legislature
- Anti-vaccine doctor sentenced to prison for Capitol riot
- WA state insurance office aide fired after filing complaint
- 3rd-place Republican backs Weaver in South Carolina Ed race
- Dutch agency prevented Russian spy from working at ICC
Local News
- Council selects route for final section of Green Circle Trail
- Handley High School principal changing roles; interim principal named
- New Daniel Morgan Intermediate School principal, assistant principal announced
- City Council lowers speed limit on several city streets in attempt to slow traffic
- HDP revises development proposal for Linden Drive; City Council OKs rezoning
- Gone fishing
- Winchester's 2022 Juneteenth holiday schedule
- Middletown adopts budget with no tax increases
- 'Community-oriented' Matthew Shaffer named Middletown Citizen of the Year
- The Miller House marks 20 years in business, continues to expand
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.