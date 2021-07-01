A story on Page A6 Wednesday about the Winchester Education Association seeking the School Board's support for collective bargaining incorrectly indicated that significantly more WEA members are needed to make a simple majority to move forward with collective bargaining. As of May, 43-44% of certified staff members in Winchester Public Schools are WEA members, meaning the WEA is close to reaching a simple majority.
