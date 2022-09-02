A recent listing of fall events had incomplete date and time information for the Ravenwood Faire at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The event is from 3-10 p.m. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2.

