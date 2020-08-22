Correction
Due to inaccurate information provided by State Police, an article on a motorcycle crash in Frederick County on Page A6 on July 17 contained incorrect information. A reckless driving charge is pending against motorcyclist Cole R. Albert, according to State Police. He has not been charged with reckless driving.
