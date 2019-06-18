An article on Page A1 Saturday about the Frederick County Board of Supervisors incorrectly stated the board discussed the possible purchase of a new public radio system in executive session. Other matters were discussed in executive session. Also, the article stated Lynn Schmitt had been reappointed to a two-year term on the Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee. The board has not taken action on the reappointment.
