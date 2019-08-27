An article on Page A1 in Friday’s edition about Winchester and Frederick County’s fire and rescue departments wanting to construct a firefighter training facility incorrectly stated the two departments would jointly own the building. They would jointly operate the building, but the City of Winchester would be the owner.
(1) comment
So, again, fact checking was not done, which resulted in sloppy reporting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.