An article on Page A6 Saturday about an Apple Valley Tea Party meeting incorrectly stated the seat Dave Stegmaier and Brian Hester are seeking on the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 5 election. They are running for the at-large seat, not chairman at-large.
