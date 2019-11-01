A article on Page A1 Wednesday about Shenandoah University’s proposal to manage ballfields in Jim Barnett Park incorrectly stated the number of fields it would manage. SU is proposing to manage two fields: Bridgeforth and Rotary.
An article on Page A1 Thursday about a road project’s impact on Clarke County incorrectly spelled the last name of a citizen who spoke. His name is Ross Oldham.
