An article on Page A4 of Friday's edition incorrectly stated that Winchester School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales has not announced if he will seek election this year to retain his Ward 4 seat. Pearce-Gonzales wrote in a January letter to the editor that he is a candidate for the Nov. 8 general election.

— Contact Brian Brehm at bbrehm@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.