A story on Page A1 Thursday about bills that have advanced in the General Assembly incorrectly stated that House Bill 961 would make possession of a high-capacity magazine a class 6 felony. The bill has been amended to make it a class 1 misdemeanor. The story also incorrectly stated the bill would require current owners of assault weapons to register them with the state police. The amended bill removed that requirement.
