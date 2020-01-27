A story about Powhatan School Head Sue Scarborough on Page A1 Saturday should have said that she is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A story about Powhatan School Head Sue Scarborough on Page A1 Saturday should have said that she is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
(2) comments
What does 2021-21 mean?
It means the copy editors still don't pay attention.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.