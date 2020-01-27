A story about Powhatan School Head Sue Scarborough on Page A1 Saturday should have said that she is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

(2) comments

Violet
Violet

What does 2021-21 mean?

Report Add Reply
Conservative
Conservative

It means the copy editors still don't pay attention.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.