An article on Page A1 Tuesday regarding the reaction of local police chiefs to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police incorrectly described some of the Winchester Police Department’s policies. It should have stated that Winchester Police Department officers can place their knees on a suspect’s back while handcuffing the person and briefly after the person has been handcuffed while placing them into a seated or standing position.
