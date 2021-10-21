An article on Page A4 Saturday about school bus driver pay in Winchester Public Schools contained incorrect information about the starting wage for drivers in Frederick County Public Schools. It's $16.20 per hour. The article incorrectly listed the midpoint wage of $22.92.
EGoodenow
