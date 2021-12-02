An article on Page A1 Wednesday should have stated the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) program is currently using a portion of the former First United Methodist Church in Winchester as an overnight shelter. David Rao, who is buying the property, said WATTS will be allowed to stay until its operational season ends in March, and he will consider allowing the nonprofit to use the facility again next winter if development of the property allows.

