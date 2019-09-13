An article on Page A1 of Friday's edition about the Day of Caring gave incorrect information about the United Way's fundraising total for last year. The organization raised $1.056 million last year and expects to raise more than $1 million again this year for the 20th consecutive year.
An article on Page B6 of Friday’s edition about the Kitchen Kapers tour provided an incorrect address for one of the houses on the tour. The kitchen at 541 Courtfield Ave. will be on the tour Sunday.
