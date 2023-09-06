An article on Page A4 in Wednesday's edition had an incorrect start time for this Saturday's Touch a Truck fundraiser at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Contact Brian Brehm at bbrehm@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.