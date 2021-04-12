Due to a misspelling of Sylvia Helsley’s name in Frederick County General District Court records, an article about animal abuse that appeared on Page A1 of Saturday’s edition failed to report that she has been charged along with her husband, Gary Wayne Helsley Sr., with four misdemeanor offenses related to the alleged abuse of a dog named Miri.
