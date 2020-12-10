Due to inaccurate information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an article on Page A6 on Tuesday regarding coronavirus cases at Winchester Medical Center incorrectly stated the number of hospital beds at WMC. The hospital has 495 beds, not 622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.