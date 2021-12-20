A story on page B1 Monday stated that Handley High School believed Emma Ricci was the school’s first graduate to win a collegiate national sports championship. A Handley graduate who previously won collegiate national titles was Mark Peters (class of 1992). He won three with the University of Virginia men’s soccer team in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

