An article on Page A1 Wednesday incorrectly stated tonight’s opening ceremony for the Curves to Cores HOG Rally at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson is open to the public. The event is only for rally participants who have been issued an arm band.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An article on Page A1 Wednesday incorrectly stated tonight’s opening ceremony for the Curves to Cores HOG Rally at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson is open to the public. The event is only for rally participants who have been issued an arm band.
(1) comment
Again, another correction being made. What is going on that information is not printed correctly to start with????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.