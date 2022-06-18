An article on Page A4 Friday regarding the Frederick County Board of Supervisors appropriating school funding incorrectly stated that Charles DeHaven, Doug McCarthy and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted to fully appropriate the school division’s operating fund. It should have stated they voted against an initial motion to only fund 25% of the school division’s operation/maintenance, facilities and technology categories.
