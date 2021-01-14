An article on Page A6 Wednesday about the Winchester Education Association asking city school officials to pause in-person instruction for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 rates incorrectly stated the division switched to 100% online learning for two weeks in November. In-person instruction was halted for a total of four days in late November and early December, with the Thanksgiving holiday break in between.
