An article on Page A1 Thursday about Jubal Early Drive possibly being renamed should have stated the item was on City Council’s meeting agenda before an online petition was submitted to council to change the street’s name. Also, Councilor Les Veach said residents who live on Jubal Early Drive should be reimbursed for related expenses should the street’s name be changed, in addition to businesses.
