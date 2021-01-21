An article on Page A1 Saturday about the Frederick County Board of Supervisors clashing over a new public safety radio system incorrectly stated that Mission Critical Partners recommended the board select EF Johnson to replace the system. The recommendation came from the county's Communications Committee.
