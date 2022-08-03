A subheadline on Page A1 Tuesday about Valley Health System upgrading its electronic medical record system incorrectly stated that Project Endeavor will replace Epic. It will not. Project Endeavor is the name of the 16-month process that Valley Health is embarking upon to upgrade Epic.
Local News
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
- Star staff report
-
- 0
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
WINCHESTER — A search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick County Circuit Court indicates a Maryland man accused of shooting at a local resident on Christmas Eve may have recorded the incident on his cellphone.
- By Kellen Stepler For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
A Missouri-based law firm that specializes in rails-to-trails litigation is representing more than 100 landowners whose property rights will impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — If the 2 for 2 Foundation achieves its goal, the world’s largest ice cream sandwich and human ice cream cone will be constructed during a fundraiser this fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Monday, August 01, 2022
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 3
WINCHESTER — “This is one small step for technology and one giant leap for health and wellness in our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said on Monday about Project Elevate — a 16-month process that Valley Health is undergoing to implement its own more robust version of …
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas discussed the need for more federal and state resources to address mental illness during a fundraising event for 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, on Thursday night at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County.
Sunday, July 31, 2022
- By JOSETTE KEELOR The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — On Friday morning, day campers from around the area met for the last day of the weeklong Camp Follow The Leader at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, where many enjoyed their first-ever camp experience.
Saturday, July 30, 2022
