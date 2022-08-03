A subheadline on Page A1 Tuesday about Valley Health System upgrading its electronic medical record system incorrectly stated that Project Endeavor will replace Epic. It will not. Project Endeavor is the name of the 16-month process that Valley Health is embarking upon to upgrade Epic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.