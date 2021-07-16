An article in The Winchester Star on Thursday incorrectly stated that for eight months, federal economic stimulus funds will be used to cover administrative and facilities fees tacked onto Berryville water/sewer customers’ monthly bills. The funds will cover those fees for only six months, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.

