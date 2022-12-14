In an article on Page A4 Tuesday about Middletown Town Council, Mayor Charles Harbaugh incorrectly referred to newly appointed council member Jacob Skeith as a Certified Public Accountant. He is an accountant.
Also, in the holiday lights guide story on Page A1, one of the addresses listed, 216 Mosaic Drive in Stephenson, does not have a lights display this year. You may want to check out
