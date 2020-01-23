A Jan. 16 story about Berryville Town Council adopting a resolution in support of Second Amendment rights on Page A6 should have quoted town resident Dan Jones as saying, “We have to stand ... to let Richmond know we’re not going to allow a political party or an executive branch of government take away our constitutional, our sacred state constitutional rights, to defend ourselves and our communities.”
