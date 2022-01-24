An article on Page A1 Monday about a decrease in concealed carry pistol permit applications contained incorrect information. While some states don’t require background checks for private sales, Virginia changed its law in 2020 to require them. The article implied they weren't required in Virginia.
Most Popular
Articles
- Frederick County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to 'conduct themselves properly' amid school masking controversy
- Joint agreement: Pot dealer avoids prison in plea deal
- Local gun permit applications plummeted in 2021
- Letter to the editor: Don't like state's school mask policy? Blame Youngkin.
- College football roundup: A look at how former area high school players fared in 2021
- Chairwoman: Members' personal feelings don't influence HPC decisions
- Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities
- Open Forum: What makes us who we are?
- Bentonville man dies in boating accident
- Letter to the editor: Only you can change your attitude
Images
Commented
- Open Forum: Make masking a personal choice based on risk (41)
- Letter to the editor: Don't like state's school mask policy? Blame Youngkin. (21)
- Cal Thomas: A rabbi, a terrorist, and the FBI (11)
- Frederick County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to 'conduct themselves properly' amid school masking controversy (10)
- Local gun permit applications plummeted in 2021 (6)
- Letter to the editor: School mask mandates a 'no-brainer' (4)
- Sinema faces blowback in Arizona for votes defying Democrats (2)
- Open Forum: What makes us who we are? (2)
- Open Forum: We deserve the truth, not mushroom treatment (2)
- Open Forum: Kudos to WMC for actions against climate change (2)
- Cartoon (1)
- Wexton urges House, Senate leaders to fund school-based mental health services (1)
- Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities (1)
- Joint agreement: Pot dealer avoids prison in plea deal (1)
- Open Forum: The challenge of bringing a halt to Virginia’s blue reign (1)
- Letter to the editor: Second-look sentencing a bad idea (1)
More Local News
- Search continues for Warren teen missing in Chincoteague Bay
- Winchester Fire and Rescue Department offering in-home life safety assessments, group presentations
- Bentonville man dies in boating accident
- Local gun permit applications plummeted in 2021
- Frederick County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to 'conduct themselves properly' amid school masking controversy
- Chairwoman: Members' personal feelings don't influence HPC decisions
- This week's government meetings
- Wexton urges House, Senate leaders to fund school-based mental health services
- Joint agreement: Pot dealer avoids prison in plea deal
- Anger, frustration on display during marathon meeting on mask mandate
- War refugees: Afghan family resettles in Berryville
- Board maintains mask mandate for Frederick County schools
- Clarke County renews its Agricultural and Forestal District
- Luray woman under investigation for gun comment at Page County School Board meeting
- Valley Health to distribute 150,000 free COVID test kits
- The Wine Room hosting fundraiser to support local restaurant damaged in hit-and-run
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.