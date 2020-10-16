An article on Page A6 on Thursday regarding a high-speed chase contained inaccurate information. The motorcyclist was accused of driving 87 mph in a 40-mph zone, and the chase began at Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Service and ended at Millwood Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.