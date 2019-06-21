An article on Page A1 Thursday about high-speed internet coming to White Post incorrectly stated how the service will be provided. Comcast will use broadband (cables), not DSL (phone lines). Also the name of the White Post neighborhood group is the White Post Village Association.
